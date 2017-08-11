South Upper from Main to Vine to close for six weeks

A major Lexington downtown block will be closed starting Tuesday and will remain closed for the next six weeks, city officials said Friday.
South Upper from Main to Vine streets will be closed for major utility construction beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The road borders the CentrePointe development, where crews are finishing a three-story underground garage.
Street lights on that block will remain operational. Parking will not be available on the street.
The sidewalk on one side of South Upper street will remain open to pedestrian traffic, city officials said.
Traffic will be detoured to South Mill street. Drivers are also encouraged to take South Martin Luther Drive to High Street during the next six weeks.
In addition, a new traffic light on Sir Barton Way near the entrance to the new Frederick Douglass High School will also go from blinking to full activation at 10 a.m. on Monday, Lexington city officials said.
Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall
Comments