Is Lexington “the next Charleston?”

Lexington tops a list of “incredible last-minute vacations” shared on Yahoo! Lifestyle.
“You heard it from us first: This Southern gem is about to blow up as the next Charleston,” the post says of Lexington, which is named among spots such as Portland, Ore., Austin, Texas, Los Angeles, Mexico City and Sofia, Bulgaria.
While the post mentions nothing of the Bluegrass’ famed horse industry, it touts a tour of Woodford Reserve Distillery and local eats at Mintons and Lockbox.
As for where to stay, the list suggests The Campbell House for a “splurge” and Clarion Hotel for budget travelers who want a central location.
The destinations
