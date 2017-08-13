The John Breckinridge Castleman Monument stands at Monument Place and Third Street in Louisville.
The John Breckinridge Castleman Monument stands at Monument Place and Third Street in Louisville. Anonymous AP
The John Breckinridge Castleman Monument stands at Monument Place and Third Street in Louisville. Anonymous AP

Fayette County

Confederate statue vandalized in Louisville

By Beth Musgrave

bmusgrave@herald-leader.com

August 13, 2017 5:49 PM

The statue of a Confederate army major was vandalized in Louisville sometime this weekend, the Louisville Courier-Journal has reported.

The bronze statue of John Breckinridge Castleman, a major in the Confederate army, was defaced using orange paint, the newspaper reported. A spokeswoman for the Louisville Police Department said Louisville park employees were trying to wash off the paint early Sunday morning.

Castleman was a University of Louisville law school graduate land owner in Louisville.

The statue is in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood.

The vandalism happened one day after three people were killed and dozens of people were injured in Charlottesville, Virginia in clashes surrounding the removal of a Confederate statue there.

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray also announced Saturday he would ask the Lexington council and a state military monuments commission to back a plan to move two Confederate monuments from the lawn of the former Fayette County courthouse to a Lexington park.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How one tool helps Lexington police battle opioid overdoses

How one tool helps Lexington police battle opioid overdoses 1:06

How one tool helps Lexington police battle opioid overdoses

Rand Paul reacts to Trump's tweets on North Korea and Mitch McConnell 2:10

Rand Paul reacts to Trump's tweets on North Korea and Mitch McConnell
Tour the new UK Lewis Honors Dorm 1:56

Tour the new UK Lewis Honors Dorm

View More Video