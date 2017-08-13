Fayette County

Vehicle splashed with ‘KKK Equals Trump’ reportedly drives by Lexington churches

By Trey Crumbie

August 13, 2017 6:23 PM

Police detained a man before noon Sunday after people in Lexington reported the man was driving by churches yelling and had “KKK Equals Trump” written on the side of his vehicle.

“No one could really figure out what he was yelling,” Lt. Matt Brotherton of Lexington police said.

Once located, police explained to the male about private property rights, trespassing and how the First Amendment is not absolute.

Brotherton said the male was not criminally charged or drunk.

“He was just loudly expressing his political beliefs and off he went,” he said.

The male’s name was not immediately available nor the churches he visited.

Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader

