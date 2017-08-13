Fayette County

Lexington Police say they have “person of interest” in Saturday homicide

By Beth Musgrave

bmusgrave@herald-leader.com

August 13, 2017 8:38 PM

Lexington Police said Sunday they have identified a “person of interest” in an early Saturday morning homicide on East Second Street.

Lexington Police did not release the name of the person who is wanted in the shooting death of Steve Earl Robinson Jr., 35. Police said in a written release Sunday they have determined the shooting was not random. But the events leading up to Robinson’s death are still under investigation.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Lexington police were called to East Second Street and Eastern Avenue and found Robinson lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital where he later died.

Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall

