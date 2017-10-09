Secretariat was her life’s mission. On Monday, they honored her legacy.

More Videos

A DACA student's plea for help after classmate targets her for deportation 6:21

A DACA student's plea for help after classmate targets her for deportation

Pause
UK celebrates 40-34 win over Missouri 0:50

UK celebrates 40-34 win over Missouri

Stephen Johnson: We’re overjoyed to be 5-1 1:07

Stephen Johnson: We’re overjoyed to be 5-1

Drone's-eye view of central Kentucky corn maze 1:18

Drone's-eye view of central Kentucky corn maze

Bevin 'lost his courage' on pensions, tax reform, Rep. Kelly Flood tells teachers 2:46

Bevin 'lost his courage' on pensions, tax reform, Rep. Kelly Flood tells teachers

Nick Richards switches from playing soccer to playing basketball 1:37

Nick Richards switches from playing soccer to playing basketball

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 1:33

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

'Preparing for the future': Louisville president says he's optimistic despite scandals 1:07

'Preparing for the future': Louisville president says he's optimistic despite scandals

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:23

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

UK guitar professor launching series of classical guitar concerts 1:51

UK guitar professor launching series of classical guitar concerts

  • Friends, family remember Secretariat owner with honest words, funny stories

    At the celebration of life ceremony for Penny Chenery, owner of Triple Crown winner Secretariat, friends and family of Chenery spoke about the life of the horse racing pioneer.

At the celebration of life ceremony for Penny Chenery, owner of Triple Crown winner Secretariat, friends and family of Chenery spoke about the life of the horse racing pioneer. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com
At the celebration of life ceremony for Penny Chenery, owner of Triple Crown winner Secretariat, friends and family of Chenery spoke about the life of the horse racing pioneer. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com

Fayette County

Secretariat was her life’s mission. On Monday, they honored her legacy.

October 09, 2017 10:22 PM

The life of Helen Chenery, the owner of 1973 Triple Crown winner Secretariat, was celebrated Monday in a public ceremony at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington. Among the speakers were children John Tweedy and Kate Tweedy and jockey Pat Day.

Secretariat literally ran away with the Triple Crown, winning the final race, the Belmont Stakes, by an astonishing 31 lengths.

When Secretariat died at 19 in 1989, Chenery, known as Penny, recalled how the champion horse won the hearts of the American public during its Triple Crown campaign.

“In 1973, the country was in an emotional slump,” she wrote in The New York Times. “It was the time of the Watergate and Nixon scandals, and people were looking for something wholesome to admire. I’ve always felt that because he was a chestnut horse and our stable colors were blue and white, he was running in red, white and blue.”

Chenery died Sept. 16. She was 95.

Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Friends, family remember Secretariat owner with honest words, funny stories

View More Video