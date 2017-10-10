Nonprofits can apply for city work force grants

Lexington is accepting applications for work force grants, designed to support nonprofit agencies that offer job training and economic development services.
Lexington is investing $300,000 this year. Successful applicants are required to measure job placement related to the training they offer and will have a positive impact on economic or work force development through:
▪ Job training/retraining
▪ Entrepreneurial support
▪ Employment re-entry
▪ Work-based learning
▪ Other services related to economic development.
Applicants may request up to $30,000 per grant year. If an applicant collaborates with an additional partner for an economic development program, the partners may jointly request up to $75,000 per grant year.
Complete applications must be submitted here and received electronically by 5 p.m. Monday.
More information about the grant is available at Lexingtonky.gov/economicdevelopment.
