Fayette County

Little Goblins Galore offers fright-free event Saturday

October 10, 2017 5:34 AM

Youth ages 12 and younger can enjoy a Halloween free of ghosts and ghouls at Little Goblins Galore. The fright-free event will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at McConnell Springs, 416 Rebmann Lane.

Little Goblins Galore will feature an enchanted character trail, festive decorations, a happy haunted house, a petting zoo and special entertainment. Children are encouraged to wear costumes. The cost is $5; parents and guardians are admitted for free. Food and soft drinks will be available for purchase throughout the day.

Lexington Parks and Recreation will run courtesy shuttles from the Lexington Waste Management Training Pad at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike, across from the Lexington Humane Society. Shuttles will run continuously between McConnell Springs and the Training Pad beginning at 12:30 p.m.

