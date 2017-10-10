The House Divided Cemetery Walking Tours scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 22 and 29 will explore graves of soldiers and civilians with an emphasis on Lexington’s divided home front during the Civil War.
The House Divided Cemetery Walking Tours scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 22 and 29 will explore graves of soldiers and civilians with an emphasis on Lexington’s divided home front during the Civil War. Tom Eblen File Photo
Fayette County

‘House Divided’ cemetery walking tours in October

October 10, 2017 5:35 AM

Explore Lexington Cemetery on a guided walking tour led by staff of the Mary Todd Lincoln House. The “House Divided” tour features graves of both soldiers and civilians, including the Todd family, with an emphasis on Lexington’s divided home front during the Civil War. The tour will be offered at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22 and 29 and lasts about 90 minutes.

Cost is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Reservations are recommended by calling 859-233-9999. Admission is collected by the museum at the Henry Clay Monument at Lexington Cemetery, 833 West Main Street.

