Fayette County

Series for women addresses fear, uncertainty of cancer diagnosis

October 10, 2017 5:35 AM

A cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming. The Empowerment Series for Women with Cancer is designed to help women diagnosed with cancer by providing answers to many of their questions.

This free series of programs, sponsored by Baptist Health Lexington, begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Central Baptist Church, 110 Wilson Downing Road.

The series is open to women who have been diagnosed with cancer, regardless of where they are being treated. The programs, held once a month for eight consecutive months, feature a free dinner and a speaker.

The topic of Tuesday’s program is Finding Emotional Balance.

Upcoming dates and topics are:

Nov. 14: Body Image After Cancer

Dec. 12: Caring for the Spirit

Jan. 9: Nutrition and Movement

Feb, 13: Integrative Therapies (massage, yoga and more)

March 13: Treatment for Cancer

April 10: Genetics

May 8: Outing to paint at Pinot’s Palette

Call 859-260-4357 to register.

