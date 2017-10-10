Series for women addresses fear, uncertainty of cancer diagnosis

A cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming. The Empowerment Series for Women with Cancer is designed to help women diagnosed with cancer by providing answers to many of their questions.
This free series of programs, sponsored by Baptist Health Lexington, begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Central Baptist Church, 110 Wilson Downing Road.
The series is open to women who have been diagnosed with cancer, regardless of where they are being treated. The programs, held once a month for eight consecutive months, feature a free dinner and a speaker.
The topic of Tuesday’s program is Finding Emotional Balance.
Upcoming dates and topics are:
Nov. 14: Body Image After Cancer
Dec. 12: Caring for the Spirit
Jan. 9: Nutrition and Movement
Feb, 13: Integrative Therapies (massage, yoga and more)
March 13: Treatment for Cancer
April 10: Genetics
May 8: Outing to paint at Pinot’s Palette
Call 859-260-4357 to register.
