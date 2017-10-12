Fayette County

Spectrum customers may lose MTV, Comedy Central and others if agreement isn’t reached

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

October 12, 2017 7:03 PM

Spectrum customers in Lexington could lose access to channels like MTV, BET, Comedy Central and Spike as early this weekend if an agreement is not reached between the cable service provider and Viacom.

If negotiations aren’t completed, Nickelodeon, CMT, TV Land and VH1 will go dark on Sunday, according to Viacom.

“Viacom has made a series of very attractive offers to Charter that are consistent with terms we’ve recently reached with other large cable operators,” Viacom said in a statement. “Importantly, these offers would enable Charter to lower Spectrum subscribers’ bills, while also giving them more access to shows across Nickelodeon, BET, MTV, Comedy Central and other Viacom networks.”

Charter has insisted on “unreasonable and extreme” terms that are inconsistent with the market, according to Viacom. The company said efforts are being made to reach a new deal, but a disruption in service may occur.

A website, keepviacom.com, has been created for customers concerned about the possible loss of channels.

“We are negotiating with Viacom in good faith, have offered a fair price, and we are optimistic that a fair deal can be reached,” Spectrum said on their Facebook page Thursday evening.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

