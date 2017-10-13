Surveillance video shows UK photographer hit by utility vehicle before football game

The University of Kentucky on Friday released surveillance video showing a UK athletics photographer being struck by a Gator utility vehicle before a football game last Saturday. The incident remains under investigation, university and police officials said.
Photographer Chet White was injured last Saturday during the UK Cat Walk when a utility vehicle being driven by a Lexington police officer hit him. He was taken to UK Chandler Hospital.
White told the Kentucky Kernel earlier this week that he was trying to wrap his head around the fact “a large motor vehicle came through such a tight space at a high speed without any sirens or warning.” He also told the student newspaper that the officer involved was “very apologetic.”
When contacted by the Herald-Leader on Friday, White declined comment.
University police are investigating the collision, UK spokesman Jay Blanton said.
City police will not begin their investigation until UK police have completed theirs, Lexington police Sgt. Jervis Middleton said. The name of the officer involved has not been released.
