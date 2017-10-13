More Videos

  Video shows UK photographer struck by utility vehicle during Cat Walk

    During the Cat Walk prior to the Kentucky-Missouri football game, University of Kentucky photographer Chet White was struck from behind by a Gator utility vehicle.

During the Cat Walk prior to the Kentucky-Missouri football game, University of Kentucky photographer Chet White was struck from behind by a Gator utility vehicle. University of Kentucky
During the Cat Walk prior to the Kentucky-Missouri football game, University of Kentucky photographer Chet White was struck from behind by a Gator utility vehicle. University of Kentucky

Fayette County

Surveillance video shows UK photographer hit by utility vehicle before football game

By Mike Stunson And Morgan Eads

mstunson@herald-leader.com

October 13, 2017 6:24 PM

The University of Kentucky on Friday released surveillance video showing a UK athletics photographer being struck by a Gator utility vehicle before a football game last Saturday. The incident remains under investigation, university and police officials said.

Photographer Chet White was injured last Saturday during the UK Cat Walk when a utility vehicle being driven by a Lexington police officer hit him. He was taken to UK Chandler Hospital.

White told the Kentucky Kernel earlier this week that he was trying to wrap his head around the fact “a large motor vehicle came through such a tight space at a high speed without any sirens or warning.” He also told the student newspaper that the officer involved was “very apologetic.”

When contacted by the Herald-Leader on Friday, White declined comment.

University police are investigating the collision, UK spokesman Jay Blanton said.

City police will not begin their investigation until UK police have completed theirs, Lexington police Sgt. Jervis Middleton said. The name of the officer involved has not been released.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

