They called police to report a break-in. It wasn’t the intruder who got arrested.

By Karla Ward

October 14, 2017 5:53 PM

Three people who called police to report a break-in at their home early Friday ended up being the ones arrested after police found cash and drugs inside.

Lexington police said they were called to a home on the 3000 block of High Ridge Drive just after 1 a.m. because the three residents of the home said someone had broken a glass door and come inside.

“Once inside the residence, the suspect went upstairs and fired a handgun,” police said in a news release. “The residents were able to hide from the suspect and were not injured. The suspect then fled the residence.”

Police said they searched the area but didn’t find the suspect in the burglary.

But while they were investigating, the police said they executed a search warrant at the house and found 4.25 pounds of marijuana and more than $7,800 in cash.

They arrested Bilal “Ali” Alijabbouri, 23, Jadallah M. Omran, 21, and Jessica B. Rector, 22, charging them with trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.

Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety

