Burglary stops delivery of free meals to sick Lexington residents

Moveable Feast cannot make and deliver free meals for sick people for two days because a burglary shut down operations, the organization said.
Terry Mullins, executive director of Moveable Feast, said its facility was broken into Sunday and materials were stolen.
Police were notified of the burglary Monday morning, spokeswoman Brenna Angel said.
The nonprofit organization and its volunteers, located on 474 Silver Maple Way, prepare and deliver hot meals five days a week to low-income people in Fayette County who have AIDS or are in hospice care.
Among the items stolen, according to Mullins, was all of the location’s copper piping. As a result, there was no water for meal preparation for Monday and Tuesday.
“We bring meals to so many sick and vulnerable people in our community who count on us and our volunteers to provide sustenance and nourishment,” Mullins said. “It’s sad to see such an important and valuable service be interrupted due to this senseless, criminal act.”
Mullins said he hopes to resume operations on Wednesday.
Moveable Feast has served more than 515,000 meals in Fayette County since forming in 1998.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
