Repairs to major roads are scheduled this week. What Lexington drivers need to know

Drivers in Lexington this week may run into several lane closures on major roads as the state transportation cabinet works on repairs.
The middle and right lanes of southbound Interstate 75 at the Newtown Pike exit are scheduled to be closed Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to midnight, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The middle and right northbound lanes of I-75 at the same exit are scheduled to be closed Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to midnight as workers patch the bridge.
The ramp from northbound Newtown Pike onto northbound I-75 is also expected to be shut down during the Wednesday interstate lane closure. Drivers coming from Newtown Pike will need to go to Ironworks Pike to get onto I-75 or I-65, according to the transportation cabinet.
The left lane of outbound Versailles Road is scheduled to be be closed at New Circle Road between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday as repairs are made to the guardrail, according to the transportation cabinet.
Mobile lane closures are scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on New Circle Road between Liberty Road and Young Drive, according to the transportation cabinet. Alternating lanes will be closed for drain and ditch cleaning on the inner and outer loops. At least one lane in each direction is expected to be open at all times during the project.
Lane closures are subject to change depending on weather and other factors. Updated information can be found at goky.ky.gov.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
