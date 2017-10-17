Nonprofits share $100,000 from local foundation

Blue Grass Community Foundation has awarded $100,000 to 13 nonprofit organizations serving Central Kentucky. The nonprofits applied for funding through a competitive grant-making program made possible by the MacAdam Early Childhood and Literacy Fund at the Community Foundation.
The 2017 early childhood education and literacy grant recipients are:
Blue Grass Farm Charities, to support English as a second language classes for thoroughbred workers and their families
Bluegrass Council of the Blind, to help people with vision loss read again assisted by devices
Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, to support Authors and Books for Kids, a free program for elementary-aged children that helps them discover a love of books and improve reading and writing skills
Common Good Community Development Corp., to support a project celebrating diversity and different cultures through books, writing and language literacy
Fayette County Public Schools, to expand the Lexington Reach Out and Read project by providing the book, “I Love You like Sunshine,” in Spanish and English to parents at their infant’s 2-week check-up and to support the Read to Me Library program
Friends of Scott County Public Library, to support the Homework Help Club, which provides tutoring assistance for elementary school students during the academic year
Kentucky Refugee Ministries, to expand Limited English Proficiency learners’ access to preparatory courses for employment and higher education
Lexington Hearing and Speech Center, to support STEM-based learning activities in preschool and kindergarten classrooms to prepare students for academic success in elementary school
The Nest, Center for Women, Children and Families, to increase the quality of learning in the center’s free child care program by investing in a curriculum that encompasses best practices and aligns with the Kentucky Early Childhood Learning Standards
Reading Camp, to support South Lexington/Nicholasville Reading Camp, a free literacy-focused summer camp that serves students who are reading below grade level
The Salvation Army, to enrich classrooms at the Salvation Army Early Learning Center with up-to-date educational technology
Visually Impaired Preschool Services, to support the in-home Direct Services Program for children from birth to age 3 and the early preschool center-based program for ages 3 to 4 to assist children with visual impairments in reaching developmental milestones to prepare them educationally and socially for preschool and kindergarten
Woodford Educational Endowment Foundation, to support Woodford READS, a partnership with Woodford Public Schools, which provides a chapter book to every Woodford County student in grades PK-5
Comments