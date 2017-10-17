Fayette County

Nonprofits share $100,000 from local foundation

October 17, 2017 2:00 PM

Blue Grass Community Foundation has awarded $100,000 to 13 nonprofit organizations serving Central Kentucky. The nonprofits applied for funding through a competitive grant-making program made possible by the MacAdam Early Childhood and Literacy Fund at the Community Foundation.

The 2017 early childhood education and literacy grant recipients are:

Blue Grass Farm Charities, to support English as a second language classes for thoroughbred workers and their families

Bluegrass Council of the Blind, to help people with vision loss read again assisted by devices

Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, to support Authors and Books for Kids, a free program for elementary-aged children that helps them discover a love of books and improve reading and writing skills

Common Good Community Development Corp., to support a project celebrating diversity and different cultures through books, writing and language literacy

Fayette County Public Schools, to expand the Lexington Reach Out and Read project by providing the book, “I Love You like Sunshine,” in Spanish and English to parents at their infant’s 2-week check-up and to support the Read to Me Library program

Friends of Scott County Public Library, to support the Homework Help Club, which provides tutoring assistance for elementary school students during the academic year

Kentucky Refugee Ministries, to expand Limited English Proficiency learners’ access to preparatory courses for employment and higher education

Lexington Hearing and Speech Center, to support STEM-based learning activities in preschool and kindergarten classrooms to prepare students for academic success in elementary school

The Nest, Center for Women, Children and Families, to increase the quality of learning in the center’s free child care program by investing in a curriculum that encompasses best practices and aligns with the Kentucky Early Childhood Learning Standards

Reading Camp, to support South Lexington/Nicholasville Reading Camp, a free literacy-focused summer camp that serves students who are reading below grade level

The Salvation Army, to enrich classrooms at the Salvation Army Early Learning Center with up-to-date educational technology

Visually Impaired Preschool Services, to support the in-home Direct Services Program for children from birth to age 3 and the early preschool center-based program for ages 3 to 4 to assist children with visual impairments in reaching developmental milestones to prepare them educationally and socially for preschool and kindergarten

Woodford Educational Endowment Foundation, to support Woodford READS, a partnership with Woodford Public Schools, which provides a chapter book to every Woodford County student in grades PK-5

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Professional tree climbers show off skills in Lexington park

    The Kentucky Tree Climbing Championship sponsored by the Kentucky Arborists' Association were hosted at Woodland Park on October 14, 2017.

Professional tree climbers show off skills in Lexington park

Professional tree climbers show off skills in Lexington park 0:59

Professional tree climbers show off skills in Lexington park
Video shows UK photographer struck by utility vehicle during Cat Walk 0:55

Video shows UK photographer struck by utility vehicle during Cat Walk
‘We are now homeless:’ Evicted Fayette County residents tell their stories 1:44

‘We are now homeless:’ Evicted Fayette County residents tell their stories

View More Video