Little League team exemplifies ‘Spirit of Lexington’

Lexington’s Eastern Little League has been awarded the Spirit of Lexington award from Mayor Jim Gray.
Eastern’s 11- and 12-year-old All-Stars were state champions and Great Lakes regional tournament qualifiers. More than 3,000 teams competed for a trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. Eastern was one of 32 teams remaining before being eliminated by the eventual regional champion and Little League World Series qualifier from Grosse Point, Mich.
Eastern is based at Ecton and Merrick Parks in the Chevy Chase and Lansdowne Merrick neighborhoods.
