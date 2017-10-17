Fayette County

Get inspired with author Ron Hall at The Grand Reserve

October 17, 2017 02:01 PM

An Inspiring Evening with Ron Hall, author of the New York Times best seller and and soon to be released as a film, “Same Kind of Different As Me,” starring Greg Kinnear and Renee Zellweger, will be Oct. 26 at The Grand Reserve, 903 Manchester Street.

The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction, followed by dinner and a program at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Lexingtonrescue.org or by calling Laura Carr at 859-381-9600, Ext. 227. All proceeds benefit the Lexington Rescue Mission.

