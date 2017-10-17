Get inspired with author Ron Hall at The Grand Reserve

An Inspiring Evening with Ron Hall, author of the New York Times best seller and and soon to be released as a film, “Same Kind of Different As Me,” starring Greg Kinnear and Renee Zellweger, will be Oct. 26 at The Grand Reserve, 903 Manchester Street.
The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction, followed by dinner and a program at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Lexingtonrescue.org or by calling Laura Carr at 859-381-9600, Ext. 227. All proceeds benefit the Lexington Rescue Mission.
