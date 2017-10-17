Free narcan kits to be distributed on Fridays

Free naloxone kits to help reverse opioid overdoses will be available to the public beginning Friday through a partnership between the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department and the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center, part of the University of Kentucky College of Public Health.
Kits will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays in the Dr. Rice C. Leach Community Room at the health department’s main location at 650 Newtown Pike. The kits will be provided as part of the needle-exchange program and will be available to participants, family and friends. Phone: 859-252-2371.
Comments