On Friday, the health department will distribute free naloxone kits to the public to help reverse opioid overdoses.
On Friday, the health department will distribute free naloxone kits to the public to help reverse opioid overdoses. Matthew Rakola
On Friday, the health department will distribute free naloxone kits to the public to help reverse opioid overdoses. Matthew Rakola

Fayette County

Free narcan kits to be distributed on Fridays

October 17, 2017 2:01 PM

Free naloxone kits to help reverse opioid overdoses will be available to the public beginning Friday through a partnership between the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department and the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center, part of the University of Kentucky College of Public Health.

Kits will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays in the Dr. Rice C. Leach Community Room at the health department’s main location at 650 Newtown Pike. The kits will be provided as part of the needle-exchange program and will be available to participants, family and friends. Phone: 859-252-2371.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Professional tree climbers show off skills in Lexington park

    The Kentucky Tree Climbing Championship sponsored by the Kentucky Arborists' Association were hosted at Woodland Park on October 14, 2017.

Professional tree climbers show off skills in Lexington park

Professional tree climbers show off skills in Lexington park 0:59

Professional tree climbers show off skills in Lexington park
Video shows UK photographer struck by utility vehicle during Cat Walk 0:55

Video shows UK photographer struck by utility vehicle during Cat Walk
‘We are now homeless:’ Evicted Fayette County residents tell their stories 1:44

‘We are now homeless:’ Evicted Fayette County residents tell their stories

View More Video