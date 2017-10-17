They represent the Needlework Guild and wrote a book about it.

A book documenting the needlework of Christ Church Cathedral will be available in November. From left are Jo Ellen Hayden, book editor and designer; Carolyn Ware, cathedral archivist; Luanne Crehore, to whom the book is co-dedicated along with the late Mary Breeden; the Rev. Carol Wade, dean and rector of the cathedral; Lenore Breeden, representing the family of Mary Breeden; and Dana Davis, chair of the Needlework Book Committee. Photo provided