A book documenting the needlework of Christ Church Cathedral will be available in November. From left are Jo Ellen Hayden, book editor and designer; Carolyn Ware, cathedral archivist; Luanne Crehore, to whom the book is co-dedicated along with the late Mary Breeden; the Rev. Carol Wade, dean and rector of the cathedral; Lenore Breeden, representing the family of Mary Breeden; and Dana Davis, chair of the Needlework Book Committee.
Fayette County

They represent the Needlework Guild and wrote a book about it.

October 17, 2017 2:01 PM

The work of Christ Church Cathedral’s Needlework Guild was celebrated with a blessing of the nearly 400 pieces, including kneelers, chair cushions, banners and a rug, worked by hundreds of hands over the last 35 years.

Special recognition was given to Mary Breeden, founder of the guild who died in 2016, and to Luanne Crehore, who has chaired the guild since 1995.

The needlework was celebrated because this year marks the completion of the last of the sanctuary kneelers — 307 in all.

The work of the guild will continue, however, with several banners in the planning stages and the certainty of repairs and replacements. While no one kept official records of cost or time involved, the guild estimates the pieces represent at least $50,000 in materials and more than 40,000 hours of work.

In November, the cathedral will release a book documenting the needlework with color photos of each piece, descriptions and records of the names of donors, honorees and stitchers. The $25 book will be available in the Cathedral Book Store, which is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday. The book store can be accessed from Cathedral Way off Market Street. For more information, go to Ccclex.org or call 859-252-8064.

