Fayette County

Family Safety Day at Paul Miller Ford Saturday

October 17, 2017 2:01 PM

Family Safety Day will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Paul Miller Ford, 975 East New Circle Road. The free event will feature activities for children of all ages and their parents or caregivers. Families can receive a child safety ID kit that includes fingerprint profiles, a high-resolution digital photo and a safety journal. Families will also receive a safety document that they can give to law enforcement in case of an emergency.

Featured speakers will include Commander David Lyons of the Lexington Police Department and Council Member Angela Evans, as well as speakers from the Lexington Fire Department and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Children will receive free goodie bags, and families will receive free first aid kits while supplies last.

