Eighth grader brought loaded gun to Lexington middle school, principal says

An eighth grade student brought a loaded gun to Bryan Station Middle School on Tuesday, according to a letter sent to parents by the school’s principal.
Investigators with school law enforcement are “confident that the student did not have any intent to use the weapon and did not have it because of any situation related to school,” Principal Robin Kirby wrote in the letter.
The student has been charged as a juvenile with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
“There is no tolerance for weapons on our school campuses and the student will face serious administrative consequences through the school district,” Kirby wrote.
Kirby also called families to action, asking that they stay aware of what their children bring to school.
“You can support us at home by staying active in the lives of your children – ensuring that they don’t have access to contraband, regularly checking jackets, backpacks and pockets, and encouraging them to be involved with friends and activities that support a healthy lifestyle,” she wrote.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
