Crash causes major traffic delay on New Circle Road

A four-vehicle wreck on the inner loop of East New Circle caused significant traffic backups for more than 90 minutes Thursday morning.
The crash occurred near Nicholasville Road around 7:30 a.m. and one vehicle reportedly flipped, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.
Traffic was backed up on New Circle from Nicholasville Road to Alumni Drive.
The left lane is back open. Significant delays continue for a while. Still backed up past Alumni.— lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) October 19, 2017
Delays persisted at 9 a.m., according to the traffic management center.
There were multiple wrecks that caused the delays, Tiffany Jackson of LEX 18 reported.
Traffic was running smoothly on New Circle by 10:30 a.m.
