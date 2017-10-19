Lexington Traffic Management Center images from backed up traffic on New Circle Road near Tates Creek Road.
Fayette County

Crash causes major traffic delay on New Circle Road

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

October 19, 2017 8:08 AM

A four-vehicle wreck on the inner loop of East New Circle caused significant traffic backups for more than 90 minutes Thursday morning.

The crash occurred near Nicholasville Road around 7:30 a.m. and one vehicle reportedly flipped, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

Traffic was backed up on New Circle from Nicholasville Road to Alumni Drive.

Delays persisted at 9 a.m., according to the traffic management center.

There were multiple wrecks that caused the delays, Tiffany Jackson of LEX 18 reported.

Traffic was running smoothly on New Circle by 10:30 a.m.

