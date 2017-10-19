‘Today Show’ host reveals ties to Kentucky basketball

There are University of Kentucky basketball fans all across the globe, but a “Today Show” host has a unique reason for why UK basketball is special to her.
Savannah Guthrie, a co-host on “Today” since 2011, revealed during Thursday morning’s show that her parents met on a blind date at a Kentucky game.
WATCH: The TODAY anchors share adorable stories of how their parents met #WhatsTrendingTODAY pic.twitter.com/e6HHSHuOfF— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 19, 2017
Guthrie was born in Australia and grew up in Arizona.
She was already a popular host, having been one of the main faces of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting since 2012, but she gained some new fans from Big Blue Nation.
I always knew I liked savannah Guthrie! She just said her parents met on a blind date at a U.K. Basketball game! Go cats!!!— Nancy Lee Gatewood (@nancyleegate) October 19, 2017
@SavannahGuthrie I like that fact that my team, UK, was in a way responsible for you. GO CATS! @TODAYshow @Studio1ADon— Homer Brent Goodwin (@Hbgood2) October 19, 2017
@SavannahGuthrie now we know why you love Kentucky b-ball fan #BBN #parentsmetaykygame love you girl— KYHICK (@kyhick) October 19, 2017
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
Comments