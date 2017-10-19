Savannah Guthrie on the “Today Show” Sept. 22, 2017.
Fayette County

‘Today Show’ host reveals ties to Kentucky basketball

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

October 19, 2017 10:25 AM

There are University of Kentucky basketball fans all across the globe, but a “Today Show” host has a unique reason for why UK basketball is special to her.

Savannah Guthrie, a co-host on “Today” since 2011, revealed during Thursday morning’s show that her parents met on a blind date at a Kentucky game.

Guthrie was born in Australia and grew up in Arizona.

She was already a popular host, having been one of the main faces of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting since 2012, but she gained some new fans from Big Blue Nation.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

