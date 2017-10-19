Former Lexington councilwoman sentenced to three years probation in paycheck scam

A former Lexington councilwoman was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation after admitting to cashing bogus paychecks.
Sasha Love Higgins, 34, must also serve 21 days in jail and repay more than $13,000 to her former employer under the sentence issued by Fayette Circuit Court Judge Ernesto Scorsone. Higgins pleaded guilty in August to three felony and two misdemeanor charges stemming from her former job as an employee of a Lexington hotel.
Higgins resigned from the Lexington Fayette Urban County Council earlier this year. She has since moved to Florida, according to her attorney, Fred Peters.
Higgins was accused of using the names of former employees to generate paychecks that she would then cash. Higgins has said she used much of the money to pay for additional housekeeping help when the Hampton Inn in Beaumont was particularly busy.
As part of a plea deal, Fayette Commonwealth Attorneys recommended Higgins serve two years in prison.
Higgins was originally charged with five felonies and could have faced up to 25 years in prison. Higgins resigned in April, one day after she was indicted.
Higgins pleaded guilty to to one count of identity theft and one count of theft of services less than $10,000. She also pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges.
Higgins was the general manager at a Hampton Inn when Richard Manning, the husband of former hotel employee Maricela Gomez de Manning, filed a fraud complaint, according to court documents. The two had discovered that seven paychecks had been issued in the name of Maricela Gomez de Manning after her last day of work in July 2016.
Richard Manning then called Higgins, according to court documents. During the call, Higgins reportedly admitted to using the payroll account. Manning recorded the call and turned it over to police.
Pillar Hotels and Resorts, the parent company of Hampton Inn, confirmed in January that seven paychecks had been issued in Maricela Gomez de Manning’s name after she left the company, according to court documents. The gross amount of the seven checks was $5,709.88, which totaled $4,226.33 after taxes. The hotel also documented that the work time in the payroll system for the checks was entered by Higgins.
Higgins also emailed the hotel’s corporate human resources department and asked that the money from the paychecks be directed into a MetaBank account, and then used the money from that account for her benefit, according to court documents. Attached to the email was a form with Maricela Gomez de Manning’s forged signature. Her name was misspelled on that form, court documents said.
Records showed that $4,226 had been deposited in the MetaBank account, but only $1.50 remained.
The Lexington police department received video and photos of the person receiving the money, and that person was later identified as Higgins, according to the complaint.
Higgins was elected to her first term in November. She represented the 2nd District, which includes Georgetown Street, Manchester Street and Leestown Road areas.
Higgins had never held public office before. The office is nonpartisan, but Higgins is registered as a Republican and had the support of many statewide Republicans, including Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton.
Mayor Jim Gray later appointed Joe Smith, a real estate agent and former Urban County Planning Commission member, to serve the remainder of Higgins term.
