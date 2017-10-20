Fayette County

She crashed into a car lot, says someone shot at her. Police find few answers.

By Mike Stunson

October 20, 2017 9:34 AM

A woman who crashed her car in a car dealership early Friday morning in Lexington told police that someone had shot at her.

The crash occurred at 1:47 a.m. The driver told police that someone fired at her when she was driving on Woodhill Drive near East New Circle Road.

She tried to speed away but crashed her vehicle into a light pole and two other cars at the Glenn’s Freedom car dealership on New Circle Road, according to police.

There were more than a dozen shell casings on Woodhill Drive, police said, but the victim had no explanation to police as to why she was targeted or any information about the shooter.

The driver suffered only minor injuries, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

