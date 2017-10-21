Raymond Jones was found in a city trash bin, colloquially known as a “Herbie.”
Raymond Jones was found in a city trash bin, colloquially known as a “Herbie.” Lexington Police Department
Raymond Jones was found in a city trash bin, colloquially known as a “Herbie.” Lexington Police Department

Fayette County

On the run from a robbery charge, he hid in one of Lexington’s most cramped, stinky spaces.

By Cheryl Truman

ctruman@herald-leader.com

October 21, 2017 10:16 AM

Lexington robbery suspect Raymond J. Jones, 23, found a unique hiding place while being pursued by police on Friday afternoon.

Police found him in a “Herbie” trash bin out on the curb for service, according to a police department release. A backpack with the stolen merchandise inside was found in a recycling bin.

The Lexington police said that Jones was being sought in connection with an armed robbery at a Metro PCS phone store at 2350 Woodhill Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 20. A store employee said that a man wearing a face mask had approached the counter, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded cell phones and other merchandise.

The suspect fled on a bicycle, police said.

Patrol officers tracked a man matching the suspect’s description to Ashby Glen Place off Old Todds Road.

Jones was taken into custody and lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center. He is charged with Robbery 1st and giving an officer a false name along with an unrelated theft warrant.

Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 88-year-old grandmother attends UK classes with granddaughter for a day

    Janet Lindsay, UK freshman Naomi Lindsay's grandmother, joined her granddaughter in her classes Friday to experience how modern classes were taught and to be with her family for the week.

88-year-old grandmother attends UK classes with granddaughter for a day

88-year-old grandmother attends UK classes with granddaughter for a day 1:34

88-year-old grandmother attends UK classes with granddaughter for a day
Kentucky offers the 'best incentive in the film industry' 1:46

Kentucky offers the 'best incentive in the film industry'
John Hunt Morgan statue taken down by crane 1:03

John Hunt Morgan statue taken down by crane

View More Video