On the run from a robbery charge, he hid in one of Lexington’s most cramped, stinky spaces.

Lexington robbery suspect Raymond J. Jones, 23, found a unique hiding place while being pursued by police on Friday afternoon.
Police found him in a “Herbie” trash bin out on the curb for service, according to a police department release. A backpack with the stolen merchandise inside was found in a recycling bin.
The Lexington police said that Jones was being sought in connection with an armed robbery at a Metro PCS phone store at 2350 Woodhill Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 20. A store employee said that a man wearing a face mask had approached the counter, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded cell phones and other merchandise.
The suspect fled on a bicycle, police said.
Patrol officers tracked a man matching the suspect’s description to Ashby Glen Place off Old Todds Road.
Jones was taken into custody and lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center. He is charged with Robbery 1st and giving an officer a false name along with an unrelated theft warrant.
