Fayette County

Coroner searching for family of Lexington Army veteran

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

October 23, 2017 4:39 PM

A Lexington Army veteran died earlier this month in a motorcycle crash, and now the Fayette County Coroner’s Office is asking the public for help in finding his family.

Allan Lloyd Lewis, 58, died on Oct. 17 at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to the coroner’s office. The crash occurred on Newtown Pike at Iron Works Pike and involved only Lewis’ motorcycle.

Lewis was born on Sept. 19, 1959 in Detroit, Mich., according to the coroner’s office. His mother was Elizabeth Chipchase of Newcastle, England, and his father was Raymond Lewis of Ohio.

He is thought to have family in Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina or Arizona, according to the coroner’s office. He served in the Army from 1977 to 1979.

Anyone with information about Lewis or his family can call the coroner’s office at 859-455-5700.

