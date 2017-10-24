Kentucky Colonels grant to benefit homeless men in Lexington

The Kentucky Colonels gave $15,030 to Lexington Rescue Mission for repairs to its transitional home through the Colonels’ Good Works Program. The funds will be used to remodel the bathroom at the home, known as The Potter’s House.
The Potter’s House, 649 North Limestone, is a transitional home for as many as 14 men who are homeless and rebuilding their lives. Mission staff assist residents with finding and maintaining employment, saving money, paying off debt, reconciling with loved ones, practicing recovery principles, growing spiritually and addressing other needs.
The program has distributed $1.5 million to support 171 worthy causes this year, affecting more than 3 million people.
