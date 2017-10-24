Free Med Toss event is Saturday

People are encouraged to clean out their medicine cabinets and properly dispose of unwanted, unused or outdated prescription drugs at Lexington’s annual fall Med Toss event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Medication can be dropped off at Kentucky American Water’s main office, 2300 Richmond Road.
Accepted items include prescription and over-the-counter pills, vitamins, medicated ointments and lotions, and pet medication. Items that will not be accepted include liquids, aerosol cans, bio waste and needles.
Med Toss is a free, anonymous service. For more information, visit the DEA Diversion website.
