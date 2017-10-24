Lexington’s annual fall Med Toss event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Kentucky American Water, 2300 Richmond Road.
Fayette County

Free Med Toss event is Saturday

October 24, 2017 5:51 AM

People are encouraged to clean out their medicine cabinets and properly dispose of unwanted, unused or outdated prescription drugs at Lexington’s annual fall Med Toss event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Medication can be dropped off at Kentucky American Water’s main office, 2300 Richmond Road.

Accepted items include prescription and over-the-counter pills, vitamins, medicated ointments and lotions, and pet medication. Items that will not be accepted include liquids, aerosol cans, bio waste and needles.

Med Toss is a free, anonymous service. For more information, visit the DEA Diversion website.

