District seeks 300 volunteers for R.E.A.L. Men Read

Fayette County Public Schools has launched a read-aloud mentoring program that aims to pair 300 community volunteers once a month with K-5 classrooms in 29 participating schools.
R.E.A.L., a seven-month program from the children’s publishing, education and media company, Scholastic, stands for “Read, Excel, Achieve, Lead.” R.E.A.L. provides mentoring tools and literacy resources to foster a life-long love of reading, including free, grade-appropriate books for the children to take home each month.
First-year funding for the initiative comes from the William R. Kenan Jr. Charitable Trust. To volunteer, go to Fcps.net/give10 and complete the application and interest/availability survey. For questions, contact Christian Adair in the district’s Office of Educating Boys of Color, 859-381-4613.
