Inner city kids join Race Street Riders

A new nonprofit called Race Street Riders, founded by Brittany Thompson, sponsors riding lessons for inner city children who can’t afford them and honors the contributions of blacks to the horse industry.
Beginning Friday, Thompson and volunteers will transport children from their elementary schools as the inaugural class of children begins four weeks of riding lessons. The children will also receive meals on their lesson days.
Thompson conceived of the organization while she was a student at Transylvania University. She contacted members of the local horse community for advice, and Race Street Riders was officially recognized as a nonprofit earlier this year. The group still needs donations of new or used children’s riding gear.
For more information, to donate or to volunteer, contact Thompson at Brittanyparalee@gmail.com or call 859-494-5118, or Meg Upchurch at Mupchurch@transy.edu or 859-233-8252.
