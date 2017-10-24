Fayette County

Multiple vehicles caught in New Circle crash

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

October 24, 2017 8:45 AM

A six-vehicle crash on the inner loop of New Circle Road at Old Frankfort Pike delayed rush-hour traffic Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at 8 a.m. by the Lexington Traffic Management Center and involves at least one injury, it tweeted.

One lane of traffic is blocked and the incident will “tie things up for a while,” according to John Bobel, Lexington’s emergency management spokesman.

Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to LEX 18’s Steve Butera.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

