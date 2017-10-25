When, where will the city vacuum my leaves?

Vacuum leaf collections will begin in Lexington on Nov. 6, the city announced Wednesday.
The program is offered once a year for single-family homes that receive city waste collection services.
Residents are asked to rake leaves into the area between the sidewalk and street before collection begins. If the sidewalk is next to the curb or there is no sidewalk, place the leaves on the edge of the lawn closest to the street.
Do not rake leaves into the street because they create traffic hazards.
To view the vacuum collection start date for a neighborhood, use the map below or go to the interactive map at LexingtonKY.Gov/Leaves. Through the map, Lexington residents can also sign up for vacuum collection text alerts. The alerts will remind residents when city crews are scheduled in their areas.
There are other options for disposing of leaves, according to the city. But other methods require residents bag leaves or pick them up and put them in a yard waste bin previously supplied to homeowners.
Homeowners can get the free gray bins by calling LexCall at 311 or 425-2255.
If paper bags are used, they are picked up on regular collection days.
All Lexington residents can use the Haley Pike composting facility on 4216 Hedger Lane.
