Boy, 15, found safe after running away from hospital

UPDATE: Michael Schasshauser has been located and is safe, according to Lexington police.
Previous story: A 15-year-old boy is missing after running away from a local hospital Thursday morning, according to Lexington police.
Public safety officials are working to find Michael Schasshauser, who might be wearing a hospital gown, according to police.
Michael lives in the area of Overbrook Drive near Lansdowne Drive and Tates Creek Road, police said.
Anyone with information about Michael’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
