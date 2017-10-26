Candlelight vigil shines light on domestic violence in Lexington

0:45 Being gun-free can make schools more vulnerable, Gov. Bevin responds to new bill Pause

2:20 Calipari: This was a huge win for Kentucky basketball

0:59 Kevin Knox: We kept telling each other we can win this

1:23 What made the difference for Kentucky in the second half?

1:48 West Virginia's Bob Huggins: Kentucky is just better than us

1:06 John Calipari credits Kentucky win at West Virginia to playing with spirit

1:26 'They won't help us.' Frustration boils in Kentucky's most troubled water district.

2:29 John Calipari doesn’t think anything has changed with UK’s recruiting

1:11 Tour the Civil War history of Lexington Cemetery