Law firm announced first tenant in CentrePointe office tower

A Lexington law firm said Friday that it will be a tenant in the 12-story CentrePointe office tower that’s under construction at Main Street and Limestone.
Dinsmore & Shohl, which has offices in Lexington, Louisville and dozens of other cities across the country, has outgrown its current space in the Lexington Financial Center on West Main Street. It is the first business to confirm that it will lease space in the proposed office tower that is slated to be completed in late 2018.
CentrePointe developers say Dinsmore & Shohl will occupy approximately 20 percent of the office space in the tower. The long-delayed Webb Cos. development includes the office tower with condominium penthouses, a 120-room extended-stay Residence Inn with a rooftop bar, and a 230-room Marriott hotel. The 700-space, three-story underground garage was recently completed. The development will include retail and restaurant space, including a 10,000-square-foot Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse.
“Dinsmore’s Lexington office recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, and over those years, the firm has grown just as the city has,” said Chauncey Curtz, managing partner of Dinsmore’s Lexington office.
Earlier this month, the Webb Cos. announced that Lexington-based Greer Cos. are now partners in the project, injecting new investment into the long-delayed $200 million mixed-use development.
Developers have said demand for space in the officer tower is high. Approximately 70 percent of it is being leased, said Dudley Webb of the Webb Co.
“We will be announcing other commitments during the next several weeks,” Webb said.
The current plans call for the three buildings to be built at the same time. Steel for the office tower is expected soon.
The two hotels will be built using precast concrete. That means parts of the building will be built off-site and brought in.
“All the towers on the site will be closed in and completed by the end of the year (2018),” Webb said in mid-October. The buildings might not be open until early 2019.
Beth Musgrave
