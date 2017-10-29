700 zombies usually means the apocalypse. In Lexington? It’s a Thriller.

More Videos 1:22 ‘We've got to do more’ to end domestic violence Pause 1:17 Drone's-eye view of Kentucky's fall foliage 1:39 Including one from Sweden, nearly 1,000 fans flock to UK women's clinic 1:31 Benny Snell: Last week, that wasn’t us 1:10 Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan 0:28 Eddie Gran emotional after win over Tennessee 1:18 How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:01 UK football celebrated 29-26 win over Tennessee 1:20 ‘This is why we play so hard.’ Brooks, bowl teams honored at halftime 0:51 Brooks, Stoops, team at Cat Walk prior to UK-Tennessee Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Thriller performers dance through downtown Lexington Michael Jackson impersonators and "zombies" perform the iconic dance to Jackson's hit the Thriller and Halloween Parade in downtown Lexington. Michael Jackson impersonators and "zombies" perform the iconic dance to Jackson's hit the Thriller and Halloween Parade in downtown Lexington. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com

Michael Jackson impersonators and "zombies" perform the iconic dance to Jackson's hit the Thriller and Halloween Parade in downtown Lexington. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com