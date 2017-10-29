700 zombies usually means the apocalypse. In Lexington? It’s a Thriller.

More than 700 wild-eyed, bloody, spooky zombies — there aren’t too many other kinds — grunted, groaned and danced in downtown Lexington Sunday night in the city’s 16th annual “Thriller Parade.”
Accompanied by other scary creatures, the walking dead wowed an estimated 8,000 on-lookers for the cold fright night spectacular that USA Today calls a Top 10 Halloween destination in the United States.
The “bootiful” parade was a re-creation of Michael Jackson’s Thriller music video. The 13-minute video, voted the most influential pop music video of all time, premiered on MTV on Dec. 2, 1983, and has become a cult favorite.
Six Michael Jackson imitators led the army of “zombies” down Main Street in 36-degree weather.
Prior to the Thriller re-enactment, a Halloween parade featured floats, ghosts, ghouls, superheroes, villains and costumed characters of all kinds. There also was a Halloween Variety Show at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza.
Husband and wife Neal and Tiffany Scott of Versailles were “dead to the world” in their zombie costumes , lying in front of the Lexington Payment Center on Main Street. He has been attending the Thriller Parade for 10 years and she has been to every one since 2013. Their friend, Jon Prewitt, of Lexington, accompanied the couple Sunday night.
“We do it for fun,” said Neal, an inventory analyst for a company that supplies Toyota Manufacturing Co. “It’s great to see everybody in such a good mood, especially the little kids.”
The event was a production of Lexington Parks and Recreation, Mecca Live Studio and WRFL, the University of Kentucky’s student-run FM radio station. Producers said their only focus was Halloween fun.
Jack Brammer: 502-227-1198, @BGPolitics
