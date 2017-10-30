Alan Jackson, Travis Tritt to play for Lexington

Two country music legends will be coming to Lexington in the opening months of 2018.
Newly minted Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson will perform at Rupp Arena for his Honky Tonk Highway Tour on Jan. 19, the Lexington Center announced Monday.
Jackson has sold nearly 60 million albums worldwide and ranks as one of the 10 best-selling male vocalists of all-time in all genres. He has registered 50 Top Ten hits and 35 that have topped the charts.
Also coming to Lexington is Travis Tritt, who will grace the Lexington Opera House stage on Feb. 15 for a rare acoustic show, according to the Lexington Center.
Tritt has received two Grammy Awards and four Country Music Association awards in a career that has spanned more than 25 years.
Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. For Jackson’s show, tickets and information are available at Rupp Arena box office, Ticketmaster.com or by visiting Alanjackson.com. Tickets for Tritt’s show, costing $40 to $80, will be available at the Lexington Center ticket office, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
Comments