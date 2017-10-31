Markesbery Community Symposium focuses on dementia prevention

Why do some people stay intellectually sharp into their 90s, while others have memory problems? What can be learned from their lifestyles?
This year’s Sanders-Brown Center on Aging’s Markesbery Symposium will address this and more from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Lexington Convention Center Bluegrass Ballroom, 430 West Vine Street.
Keynote speakers are:
▪ Dr. Claudia Kawas of the 90+ Study, which explores the fastest-growing age group in the United States. Kawas appeared in a 2014 “60 Minutes” episode that explored the secrets to a long and happy life.
▪ Dr. Rachel Whitmer, a national expert on risk factors for dementia, including obesity and diabetes. Whitmer was featured on “60 Minutes” in a 2016 story about an extended family in Columbia with a genetic mutation that causes Alzheimer’s disease.
There will also be an “Ask the Experts” session featuring Whitmer and Kawas and researchers from the Sanders-Brown center.
“Typically, we focus on who gets dementia and why, but we can learn just as much from the people who don’t get Alzheimer’s,” said Linda Van Eldik, center director.
The event is free and breakfast is included, but registration is required. Register here or call 859-323-5474.
