Fayette County

Provider Cabinet wants to mix it up Nov. 8

October 31, 2017 7:11 AM

The Provider Cabinet of Lexington-Fayette County will host a social mixer and networking event from 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 8 at the Plantory, 501 West Sixth Street, Suite 250, to allow the public to learn more about what it does and to recruit new members.

The cabinet was established as a way for social service agencies to come together to share information about existing services, create new partnerships and streamline access to services.

Representatives of community-based nonprofits and like-minded public organizations are encouraged to attend.

For more information, go to Facebook.com/providercabinetlexky.

