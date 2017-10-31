Fayette County

Parkinson’s group to host educational event Nov. 15

October 31, 2017 7:11 AM

The Lexington Area Parkinson’s Support Group will present an educational event for those with Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Fasig-Tipton.

The fifth annual “Gathering for the Good: Hand in Hand We Face Parkinson’s Disease Together” will feature a research update by Dr. John T. Slevin, presentations by Dr. Justin Phillips and Bill Crawford, exhibitors specializing in Parkinson’s services and a silent auction.

The event and lunch are free, but advance registration is required. No walk-in registration will be allowed. To register, call Elaine Keith at 859-277-1040 or email Info@parkinsonslexington.com. To find out more about Parkinson’s programs and activities, go to Parkinsonslexington.com.

