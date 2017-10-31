The 2017 Lexington Fire Department Toy Drive is under way, and firefighters still need a building to use as their collection center.
The 2017 Lexington Fire Department Toy Drive is under way, and firefighters still need a building to use as their collection center. Charles Bertram 2008 File Photo
The 2017 Lexington Fire Department Toy Drive is under way, and firefighters still need a building to use as their collection center. Charles Bertram 2008 File Photo

Fayette County

Lexington firefighters need building for toy drive

October 31, 2017 7:11 AM

The Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters needs your help to make the holidays brighter for local children. The 2017 Lexington Fire Department Toy Drive is under way, and firefighters still need a building to use as their collection center.

“We need a large building to store and distribute the toys,” said firefighter Todd Houston, president of the order. “We would like to have access to the building between Nov. 1 and Jan. 1.”

The ideal building would have restrooms, heat, plenty of parking and be at least 15,000 square feet. Designated office space would be helpful but is not a must.

Thanks to donations, the 86-year-old program provided Christmas toys to more than 1,000 children in 2016.

If you know of a suitable building, contact Houston at 859-523-9576 or email Houstont@lexingtonky.gov.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Thriller performers dance through downtown Lexington

    Michael Jackson impersonators and "zombies" perform the iconic dance to Jackson's hit the Thriller and Halloween Parade in downtown Lexington.

Thriller performers dance through downtown Lexington

Thriller performers dance through downtown Lexington 1:43

Thriller performers dance through downtown Lexington

‘We've got to do more’ to end domestic violence 1:22

‘We've got to do more’ to end domestic violence
88-year-old grandmother attends UK classes with granddaughter for a day 1:34

88-year-old grandmother attends UK classes with granddaughter for a day

View More Video