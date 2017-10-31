Lexington firefighters need building for toy drive

The Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters needs your help to make the holidays brighter for local children. The 2017 Lexington Fire Department Toy Drive is under way, and firefighters still need a building to use as their collection center.
“We need a large building to store and distribute the toys,” said firefighter Todd Houston, president of the order. “We would like to have access to the building between Nov. 1 and Jan. 1.”
The ideal building would have restrooms, heat, plenty of parking and be at least 15,000 square feet. Designated office space would be helpful but is not a must.
Thanks to donations, the 86-year-old program provided Christmas toys to more than 1,000 children in 2016.
If you know of a suitable building, contact Houston at 859-523-9576 or email Houstont@lexingtonky.gov.
Comments