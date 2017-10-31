The Lexington Veterans Day Parade committee has selected Micki King and Matthew Bradford as grand marshals for the Nov. 11 parade.
Fayette County

Lexington Veterans Day Parade names grand marshals for 2017

October 31, 2017 7:11 AM

The Lexington Veterans Day Parade committee has selected Micki King and Matthew Bradford as grand marshals for the Nov. 11 parade.

King retired from the U.S. Air Force as a colonel after serving 26 years. In 1972, King went to Munich as a member of the U.S. Olympic diving team and won a gold medal in the springboard diving competition. In Lexington, King served as an assistant athletic director at the University of Kentucky, where she worked for 14 years.

Bradford served in the U.S. Marine Corps for seven years. In 2007, he was injured by a roadside bomb in Iraq, losing his sight and both legs. In 2010, after rehabilitation, Bradford became the first blind double amputee to reenlist in the Marine Corps. He served in the Wounded Warrior Battalion until 2012.

In May, Bradford graduated from UK. He serves as a national security fellow in Congressman Andy Barr’s office, focusing on veterans’ outreach. A participant in hand-cycle marathons and Spartan races, Bradford lives his life with the motto “No legs, no vision, no problem.”

The Lexington Veterans Day Parade committee will accept entries through Tuesday. Applications can be found at Lexveteransdayparade.org.

