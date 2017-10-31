Lexington police officers moved to “Thriller” in a Halloween safety video that included shots of Sunday’s “Thriller” parade downtown.
Lexington police show dance moves in ‘Thriller’ video

By Mike Stunson

October 31, 2017 8:59 AM

Even members of the Lexington Police Department had some fun during the city’s 16th annual “Thriller Parade.”

In a video the police department released on Tuesday, officers were shown dancing in the streets – some on their bikes — while Sunday’s parade and dance took over downtown.

The department used the video to provide tips for safe trick-or-treating tonight.

Officer Howard Florence advised trick-or-treaters to cross streets with caution and to be visible. For the adults, he asked drivers to watch their speed, turn their porch light on if they are giving out treats and to display teal pumpkins if they are providing non-food treats.

Children can go door to door from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight in Lexington, along with Nicholasville, Versailles, Georgetown, Paris and Richmond.

