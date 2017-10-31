Lexington police show dance moves in ‘Thriller’ video

1:22 ‘We've got to do more’ to end domestic violence Pause

0:55 Hamidou Diallo gives the real reason he came back to UK

2:08 Stivers: Pension boards, not legislature, responsible for debts

1:10 Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan

1:06 John Calipari critiques his point guards after Morehead win

1:02 Quade Green: Morehead State 'was a toughness test for us'

1:05 Morehead State coach: 'We outrebounded them? Jeez.'

1:40 'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum

1:09 Senate president says public employees must realize pension system is ‘broke’