Lexington didn’t do enough to improve safety at a crossing where student was hit, suit says

Lexington “failed to provide a safe environment” for youths crossing Clays Mills Road where a Lafayette High School student was hit by a car one year ago, alleges a suit filed Monday.
Plaintiff Lauren Schmelz said her son, Mark Edward Portwood, suffered numerous injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, when he was struck by a car on Oct. 31, 2016.
Portwood, 15 at the time of the collision, was crossing Clays Mill Road near Blue Ash Drive while walking to Lafayette High School when he was struck and went through the windshield of a Kia Forte, the suit says.
Susan Straub, direct of communications for the mayor’s office, had no comment Tuesday on the suit filed in Fayette Circuit Court.
City officials were “repeatedly” told by concerned local residents, city council members and other officials “of the dangerous pedestrian conditions at or near the area where the collision occurred,” the complaint says.
The suit says city officials determined that crosswalk markings and pedestrian signals were necessary at or near the area where Portwood was hit.
Nevertheless, the city “failed to provide a safe environment for young pedestrian students,” the suit says.
In addition to the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, city officials named as defendants in the suit are Dowell Hoskins-Squier of the Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works; Derek Paulsen of the Department of Planning, Preservation and Urban Development; Jeffrey Neal, Roger T. Mulvaney, Casey Kaucher and Walter Hall of the Division of Traffic Engineering; Robert Bayert, Douglas Burton, Mark Feibes and Keith Lovan of the Division of Engineering; and Albert Miller of the Division of Streets, Roads and Forestry.
The suit seeks a jury trial but does not specify a dollar amount sought for damages.
Mark Edward Portwood, known as “Edd” to friends, is the son of Mark Portwood, 38, who sustained a traumatic brain injury in a truck accident in 2003. The family calls Mark Edward “Little Mark” and his father “Big Mark.”
Little Mark was a baby riding in a car seat that was knocked into the floorboard on the day Big Mark’s truck crashed in 2003. Big Mark cannot speak or walk. A feeding tube provides nutrition.
The day when Little Mark was hit on Clays Mill was Big Mark’s 37th birthday, Tina Portwood told the Herald-Leader last year. She is the mother of Big Mark and grandmother of Little Mark.
“I prayed all the way to the hospital, ‘Please, don’t let it be a brain injury,’” Tina Portwood said of her grandson’s injury last year. “When I seen him, I knew that he had a brain injury.”
