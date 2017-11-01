More Videos

    Crawford Middle School Principal Mike Jones, middle, praised students for alerting staff about the two weapons taken to the school Wednesday. Fayette schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall, left, and Lawrence Weathers, director of district law enforcement, were with Jones.

Fayette County

2 unloaded guns found at Fayette middle school

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

November 01, 2017 1:29 PM

Two unloaded guns were confiscated from two Crawford Middle School eighth-graders Wednesday, according to the principal.

Two students told administrators at 9:15 a.m. — ten minutes after school began — that two students had guns inside the school, Principal Mike Jones said Wednesday.

The two unloaded handguns were quickly found on campus, Jones said. Both guns were confiscated in classrooms. One student carried a gun in a backpack and the other had a gun in a pocket.

Jones praised the actions of the students who came forward.

“I’m extremely proud of our students because they want a safe school, they want a safe place, and because of their actions, we were able to keep it safe today,” Jones said.

The eighth-graders were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, Jones said. With the investigation ongoing, the kids’ reasons for taking the weapons to school were not disclosed.

In a separate incident, a sixth-grade student’s BB gun was found at school, Jones said. The sixth-grader will not be charged; a BB gun is not classified as a weapon. But the student will be disciplined, Jones said.

Student privacy rules and laws typically bar schools from releasing names of minors in trouble or information about punishments imposed.

Jones sent an email to parents to assure them that appropriate disciplinary action was taken.

“We value our relationships with our families, with our kids,” Jones said. “Those relationships and those structures work. Our kids wants a safe building. Our parents want a safe building. The way the parents can help us is to continue to be involved at home. Not just with education, but check backpacks, talk to students about what is going on in society and continue to praise them when they do the right thing.”

He praised staff for acting quickly.

“They handled it with the utmost professionalism and were able to ... keep students in class learning, which is where they need to be,” he said.

Wednesday was the fourth time guns were found on a Fayette County school campus this school year.

Guns have also been found at The Learning Center, Bryan Station Middle School and Bryan Station High School. Three of the instances have occurred in the last month.

District spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said students are getting the message about what to do when they see or hear about weapons on school campuses.

“Anytime you see things like this that happen in a row, it’s an indication that people are getting the message, that our kids know they need to say something, they are coming forward and they are sharing it with the adults they trust,” she said.

    Fayette schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall addresses the four times guns have been found on school campuses since the start of the school year. Guns were uncovered at four schools. They were confiscated from students after they were taken in classrooms, carried in a vehicle and buried.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

