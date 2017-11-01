‘Night of the Angels’ lights up downtown Lexington

More Videos

Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead 1:56

Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead

Pause
Weapons were quickly confiscated at Fayette middle school 1:04

Weapons were quickly confiscated at Fayette middle school

Take Back Cheapside activists react 0:50

Take Back Cheapside activists react

Confederate statue removed in downtown Lexington 2:18

Confederate statue removed in downtown Lexington

Lexington activist celebrates the removal of Confederate statues 1:46

Lexington activist celebrates the removal of Confederate statues

John Hunt Morgan statue taken down by crane 1:03

John Hunt Morgan statue taken down by crane

White nationalists rally in Pikeville 1:07

White nationalists rally in Pikeville

'Don't give them the attention they want,' Police chief advises about potential protesters 2:00

'Don't give them the attention they want,' Police chief advises about potential protesters

Is Bevin's rhetoric hurting the GOP's pension plan? Watch Jeff Hoover answer. 1:29

Is Bevin's rhetoric hurting the GOP's pension plan? Watch Jeff Hoover answer.

Protestors speak out against pension changes 0:55

Protestors speak out against pension changes

  • Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead

    Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday lasting October 31 through November 2nd, was celebrated at the Lexington Living Arts and Science Center and consisted of music, dancing, food, and a candlelight parade to the Old Episcopal Burying Grounds to visit decorated alters.

Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday lasting October 31 through November 2nd, was celebrated at the Lexington Living Arts and Science Center and consisted of music, dancing, food, and a candlelight parade to the Old Episcopal Burying Grounds to visit decorated alters. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com
Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday lasting October 31 through November 2nd, was celebrated at the Lexington Living Arts and Science Center and consisted of music, dancing, food, and a candlelight parade to the Old Episcopal Burying Grounds to visit decorated alters. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

Fayette County

‘Night of the Angels’ lights up downtown Lexington

Herald-Leader staff report

November 01, 2017 10:26 PM

Lexington's Living Arts and Science Center played host to the dead Wednesday night.

Over 100 people attended the 11th annual Day of the Dead Festival at the North Martin Luther King Blvd. center.

On November 1, the “Night of the Angels” is a celebration of music, dance and culinary traditions. It is historically noted in Mexico and parts of Central and South America.

In Lexington, the colorful ceremony brought together diverse members of the community — Latino and non-Latino — starting at the science center.

From there a candlelight parade preceded an exhibition of altars in the Old Episcopal Burying Ground at the corner of East Third Street.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead 1:56

Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead

Pause
Weapons were quickly confiscated at Fayette middle school 1:04

Weapons were quickly confiscated at Fayette middle school

Take Back Cheapside activists react 0:50

Take Back Cheapside activists react

Confederate statue removed in downtown Lexington 2:18

Confederate statue removed in downtown Lexington

Lexington activist celebrates the removal of Confederate statues 1:46

Lexington activist celebrates the removal of Confederate statues

John Hunt Morgan statue taken down by crane 1:03

John Hunt Morgan statue taken down by crane

White nationalists rally in Pikeville 1:07

White nationalists rally in Pikeville

'Don't give them the attention they want,' Police chief advises about potential protesters 2:00

'Don't give them the attention they want,' Police chief advises about potential protesters

Is Bevin's rhetoric hurting the GOP's pension plan? Watch Jeff Hoover answer. 1:29

Is Bevin's rhetoric hurting the GOP's pension plan? Watch Jeff Hoover answer.

Protestors speak out against pension changes 0:55

Protestors speak out against pension changes

  • Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead

    Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday lasting October 31 through November 2nd, was celebrated at the Lexington Living Arts and Science Center and consisted of music, dancing, food, and a candlelight parade to the Old Episcopal Burying Grounds to visit decorated alters.

Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead

View More Video