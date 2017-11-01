‘Night of the Angels’ lights up downtown Lexington

Lexington's Living Arts and Science Center played host to the dead Wednesday night.
Over 100 people attended the 11th annual Day of the Dead Festival at the North Martin Luther King Blvd. center.
On November 1, the “Night of the Angels” is a celebration of music, dance and culinary traditions. It is historically noted in Mexico and parts of Central and South America.
In Lexington, the colorful ceremony brought together diverse members of the community — Latino and non-Latino — starting at the science center.
From there a candlelight parade preceded an exhibition of altars in the Old Episcopal Burying Ground at the corner of East Third Street.
Comments