‘Night of the Angels’ lights up downtown Lexington

More Videos 1:56 Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead Pause 1:04 Weapons were quickly confiscated at Fayette middle school 0:50 Take Back Cheapside activists react 2:18 Confederate statue removed in downtown Lexington 1:46 Lexington activist celebrates the removal of Confederate statues 1:03 John Hunt Morgan statue taken down by crane 1:07 White nationalists rally in Pikeville 2:00 'Don't give them the attention they want,' Police chief advises about potential protesters 1:29 Is Bevin's rhetoric hurting the GOP's pension plan? Watch Jeff Hoover answer. 0:55 Protestors speak out against pension changes Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday lasting October 31 through November 2nd, was celebrated at the Lexington Living Arts and Science Center and consisted of music, dancing, food, and a candlelight parade to the Old Episcopal Burying Grounds to visit decorated alters. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

