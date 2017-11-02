Look up, compare Lexington city employee pay amounts, hours, job information

You can search all city employees by last name, division or department below. You can filter by salary, hourly or seasonal employees.
More tips:
- Once your search results are shown, you can order some columns to group by division or to rank by most to least and vice versa. Sortable columns are indicated with a set of triangles by the name of the column. Click the triangles to sort.
- Click on names to get more details about an individual employee's compensation, the job, hours, additional pay and more. Note: Hourly workers have $0 entered in the annual rate since they are not salaried. But you can multiply standard hours by hourly rate to get a weekly pay amount.
- If you enter nothing in the search field and set the classification to "Select Classification," you can obtain salaries for all positions.
