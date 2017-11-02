The current Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government Center, 200 East Main Street.
Fayette County

Look up, compare Lexington city employee pay amounts, hours, job information

November 02, 2017 1:33 PM

You can search all city employees by last name, division or department below. You can filter by salary, hourly or seasonal employees.

More tips:

  • Once your search results are shown, you can order some columns to group by division or to rank by most to least and vice versa. Sortable columns are indicated with a set of triangles by the name of the column. Click the triangles to sort.
  • Click on names to get more details about an individual employee's compensation, the job, hours, additional pay and more. Note: Hourly workers have $0 entered in the annual rate since they are not salaried. But you can multiply standard hours by hourly rate to get a weekly pay amount.
  • If you enter nothing in the search field and set the classification to "Select Classification," you can obtain salaries for all positions.

