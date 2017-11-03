Fayette County

Skateboarder hit by SUV in hit-and-run

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

November 03, 2017 08:31 AM

A skateboarder was seriously hurt when he was struck by an SUV in a hit-and-run accident, Lexington police said.

The collision was reported at 3:13 a.m. Friday on Richmond Road near Fairwood Lane, Lexington police Lt. Jeremy Tuttle said.

Police said they are looking for a white or cream-colored sport utility vehicle with front-end damage. It was last seen heading outbound on Richmond Road.

The skateboarder, who was in his early 20s, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, Tuttle said.

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

