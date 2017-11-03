Skateboarder hit by SUV in hit-and-run

A skateboarder was seriously hurt when he was struck by an SUV in a hit-and-run accident, Lexington police said.
The collision was reported at 3:13 a.m. Friday on Richmond Road near Fairwood Lane, Lexington police Lt. Jeremy Tuttle said.
Police said they are looking for a white or cream-colored sport utility vehicle with front-end damage. It was last seen heading outbound on Richmond Road.
The skateboarder, who was in his early 20s, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, Tuttle said.
Never miss a local story.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
Comments